Madison County Transit is adjusting its bus schedule to be more efficient and improve the experience for riders.
Beginning August 14th, the #1 Riverbend and #15 East Collinsville shuttle will have time and routing adjustments. The routes of the #2 Granite City shuttle and #4 Madison-Edwardsville will be shifted. And the #5 Tri-City Regional will have adjusted evening times.
Specifically for the #1 Riverbend bus – the single weekday trip on 3rd Street in Alton, serving Marquette Catholic High School, is being discontinued. All trips will operate on Broadway instead.
MCT is also planning to move the route of the #1 in Hartford from 2nd Street to First Street.
Southbound times between Eastgate Plaza and East Alton Plaza to Wood River Station will also be adjusted.
Other changes:
#2 Granite City Shuttle: Shift the route of the #2 at Anchorage Homes to operate on Anchorage Drive between Edwards Street and 25th Street. All buses will enter on Edwards Street and leave on 25th Street in a one-way loop.
#4 Madison-Edwardsville: Shift route to operate on 19th Street and Delmar.
#5 Tri-City Regional: Adjust weekday and Saturday evening times.
#15 East Collinsville Shuttle: Change route on Pine Lake Road to operate two-way. Adjust route on Olive Street and Claremont Court to operate two-way. Adjust northbound times between Lakeview Plaza and Woodland Towers.
Call 618-797-INFO to get more details.