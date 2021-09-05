Madison County Transit (MCT) trail bikers, walkers, and runners have another destination they can access along the 135-mile MCT trail system. A trail connector was recently installed connecting the Schoolhouse Trail with the 51-acre Pleasant Ridge Park in Maryville.
MCT received a Bicycle Path Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help fund the 10-foot-wide, 300-foot-long connector. The work also included culvert installation and turf reinforcement.
Managing Director for MCT SJ Morrison tells the Big Z the work was a collaborative effort.
Juneau Associates designed the project, and the work was carried out by Stutz Excavating Inc. MCT board members and local officials had a ribbon cutting ceremony officially dedicating the trail connector earlier this week. For more info on the MCT trail system, head to mct.org