If you’re traveling to and from St. Louis on the McKinley Bridge this weekend, you’ll have to find an alternate route. IDOT is closing the bridge – weather permitting - beginning this evening for deck sealing maintenance. Traffic will not be permitted on the bridge until the work is complete, which should be by Saturday evening.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z they are again keeping an eye on the forecast.
The original plan was to do this work last weekend but that was changed due to last weekend’s weather forecast. The McKinley bridge is utilized by around 17,000 motorists per day. For I-DOT construction updates and details, go to https://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com