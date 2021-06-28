The Madison County Health Department’s mass vaccination site in Collinsville will be wrapping up at the end of the week. While still busier than most other counties around here, the urgency to get a shot has trailed off, according to a spokesperson for the department who reminds residents COVID-19 is still a threat to those who have not gotten their shots.
Madison County Health Department Spokesperson Amy Yeager tells the Big Z they will soon transition to offering more mobile clinics.
Anyone 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For more information about getting a vaccine, call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or visit http://www.madisonchd.org/
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www.Advantagenews.com)