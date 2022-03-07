The indoor mask mandates have ended in St. Louis city and St. Louis County, as well as in the state of Illinois, but that does not mean that masks are optional for Metro Transit bus riders and Metrolink train passengers.
They are still required on both modes of transportation. Masks are also still required inside St. Louis Lambert International Airport and while taking trams to the top of the Gateway Arch.
As of early March, health experts released new data points that show decreases in confirmed COVID-19 cases and new daily hospitalization statistics.