Mark William Allen, 52, passed away 2:42 am, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.
Born October 6, 1970 in Alton, he was the son of George Allen and Betty (Garner) Sauls.
Mark enjoyed camping and fishing; working construction out of the local.
He is survived by his companion, Cindy Little of Rosewood Heights; step-father, Paul Sauls of Wood River; son, Adam Allen of Rosewood Heights; daughters, Taylor Allen of Cottage Hills, Tanner Allen of Rosewood Heights; grandson, Oliver Doran; brother, Jeff Allen of Pittsfield; and a nephew, Jeremy Garner.
He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Gale Allen; and two sisters, Kristi Lavite and Pam Allen.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.