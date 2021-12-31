After 75 years in business, Maneke Jewelers in Upper Alton will close up shop tonight for good. The final sale has been going on for over a month and ends tonight at 5:30 pm. The owner of the store says there are savings as high at 70% for their remaining inventory.
In a previous interview, Charlie Maneke told The Big Z about their going out of business sale.
Maneke says he’s been thinking about retiring for a while, noting that 75 years “is a nice number.” He has been the owner for 38 of those 75 years.