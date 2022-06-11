The Major Case Squad is hoping someone can identify a car spotted near the scene of a Thursday night homicide in Madison.
Officers say two men were wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of the Madison Meat Market on Madison Avenue.
Twenty-eight-year-old Reginald Beasley III of East St. Louis died from his injuries. A 35-year-old man is expected to survive.
The Major Case Squad released a photo Friday of a black car with a white mark on the hood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.