Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine says a Fredericktown, Mo., man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Thirty-seven year old William E. McKay received the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
McKay pleaded guilty to committing a sexual act with a victim younger than 13 back in 2021 in Madison County. The case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.