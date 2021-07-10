An East St. Louis man could face life without parole after entering a guilty plea in the death of an Illinois State Police trooper. 47-year-old Christopher Grant was indicted on several federal crimes including using a firearm to murder Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. He pleaded guilty to 6 federal crimes.
On the morning of Aug. 23, 2019, Hopkins, 33, was killed in the line of duty while trying to execute a state search warrant in East St. Louis. According to the federal indictment, Grant was using the house where the warrant was executed to distribute controlled substances. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges for possessing and using a firearm during a federal drug crime after Grant pleaded guilty to murder, although the dismissal of those lesser counts does not change the statutory penalties Grant faces. Sentencing is scheduled for November 9. Using a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime is punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison.