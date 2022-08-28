A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three.
Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.
State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia Seay.
Haine says with the guilty verdict, the victim families can begin to gain closure after their pain and loss.
Granite City Police, the Major Case Squad, and U.S. Marshals conducted the investigation.
Johnson faces between 20 and 60 years behind bars at sentencing, to be held at a later date.