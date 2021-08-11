The owners of Alton Square have been recognized and thanked for their efforts by the North Alton – Godfrey Business Council. Many improvements have been made to the property, including buying outbuildings to tear them down and make the property more visually appealing.
John Mulherin, Vice President of Government Relations for mall owner Hull Property Group says they are in this for the long haul.
There is also a new road around the pad where the Macy’s store used to sit and believes with the new entrance there it will eventually attract a new tenant.