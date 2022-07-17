As steelworkers at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City face potential job losses in about two years, the chair of the Madison County board wants them to know the county stands ready to help.
Kurt Prenzler says if U.S. Steel quits making steel and sells its blast furnaces to SunCoke Energy, more than 1400 employees could be looking for new work.
Prenzler tells the Big Z the Madison County Employment and Training Department offers services such as resume-writing and more.
Prenzler adds employers like Alton Steel and World Wide Technology have current job vacancies they are looking to fill.
The Madison County Employment & Training website is: www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php