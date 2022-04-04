The Madison County Health Department is seeking county residents’ input for it’s upcoming health needs assessment plan. By law, the MCDP must conduct a community health survey every 5 years to understand the health and wellness strengths and needs of community members. The last assessment was delayed due to COVID but is available now in a survey on the county’s website.
Director of Public Health Toni Corona tells us how the Illinois Plan for Local Assessment (IPLAN) works.
Top health priorities gathered from the community from the 2016 assessment were obesity, mental health, substance abuse, and air quality. The deadline to fill out the assessment is Friday April 8th. If you would like to participate in the county’s health survey, head to the link below.
https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/043f6f5f7fbd42cab9ff8f36a155402b