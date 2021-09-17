Saturday is “National Cleanup Day” and the Madison County Building and Zoning Department is hoping you will participate. Earlier this year, the department launched its Clean Communities program, and it continues to provide resource tool kits to individuals and groups, free of charge.
And that, Building and Zoning Director Chris Doucleff tells The Big Z, has him spreading the word about how to get those resources.
September is National Cleanup Month and it’s held in conjunction with National Cleanup Day, which more than 180 countries take part in the event. The day is about focusing on cleaning up litter, trash and “free range” plastic. For more information, call (618) 296-5237 or go to www.madisoncountybz.com