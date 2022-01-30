Madison County Transit wants to build a trailhead connection in Edwardsville between the Goshen Trail and the businesses along Governors Parkway.
The MCT Board voted Wednesday to accept the county’s offer of some land south of the parkway and west of Plum Street, to be used for green space.
County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler says there’s six-tenths of an acre being considered for transfer.
Prenzler adds Governors Parkway cuts through the land, and it cannot be used for development, due to its size and easements.
County Board member Erica Conway-Harriss of Glen Carbon says she is happy the county and MCT can work together to preserve green space, as she has fielded numerous complaints about the amount of trees taken down recently to make way for a nearby development project.