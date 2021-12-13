Madison County has announced a new assistance program to help out low-income households who face having their water services disconnected.
Madison County Community Development launched the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) earlier this month, which offers a one-time payment per household for water service, and once for wastewater/sewer service.
Program Coordinator Jeremy Plank says the program works similar to their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Applications for LIWAP will be accepted through May 31st of 2022. Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to qualify for either program. Those wishing to apply should call their nearest Outreach Site, in the Riverbend that’s The Madison County Urban League in Alton. They can be reached at 618-463-1906.