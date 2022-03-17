Madison County leaders are keeping an eye on the pipeline spill cleanup efforts in Edwardsville.
County board chair Kurt Prenzler says the county's EMA director remains in touch with Environmental Protection Agency representatives from both the state and federal levels.
Marathon Pipe Line reports as of Wednesday morning, nearly 2,440 cubic yards of oily soil had been removed for proper disposal. Recovery of water and oil mixture continues from the Cahokia Diversion Canal.
Kurt Prenzler tells The Big Z he’s satisfied with the company’s response since the spill was detected Friday.
The Big Z asked Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine if Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office has been in contact with him yet, regarding the spill.
Marathon Pipe Line says federal agencies are leading the investigation to determine the cause of the oil release.