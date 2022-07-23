Even though the Madison County Board voted Wednesday night to finalize an ordinance that provides oversight on the board chair’s hiring and firing abilities, chair Kurt Prenzler was still able to get some appointments approved without much scrutiny.
David Fleetwood will be replacing Wendall Ross on the St. Louis Regional Airport Authority Board. And, Fred Patterson will replace Chris Johnson as the county’s Emergency Management Agency director.
Prenzler says Patterson was among the candidates he interviewed six months ago when Johnson was ultimately chosen.
A few board members expressed displeasure with the fact that the EMA director’s job opening was not posted this time.
The state’s attorney gave an opinion that it did not violate any laws.