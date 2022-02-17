A retired deputy chief of the Wood River Police Department has a new job. Christopher Johnson is taking over as director of Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency.
The county board voted without dissent Wednesday night to approve the appointment. Johnson replaces Tony Falconio, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.
County Board chair Kurt Prenzler tells The Big Z he thinks Johnson will be a great fit for what the job entails.
Johnson is certified in National Emergency Management Systems.
Also Wednesday night, the county board approved the appointment of Angela Martin and Harry Fry II to the Fosterburg Fire Protection District. They’ll fill-out unexpired terms left by Sandra Walker and Jessica Thomas.
And, the county board voted to hold the line on compensation for its board members. That means no pay raises through at least November 2024. Their annual compensation is just under $15,000 per member.
The board also heard public comment Wednesday night “for and against” approving a special use permit for Ryan Lybarger to build a storage barn on South Troy Road in rural Collinsville for his landscaping business. Some property neighbors objected, citing possible nuisance scenarios. Board members ultimately voted 17-8 to approve the zoning resolution.
And, Madison County will be moving forward with donating six-tenths of an acre of property to Madison County Transit. It’s at Governors Parkway and Plum in Edwardsville. The land is no longer needed for government purposes, so it’ll be added to other property for a bike and pedestrian trail green space.