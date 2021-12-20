Madison County Employment and Training is asking local job seekers and business owners, “did you know that?”
The tax-payer funded employment agency is reminding folks of the vast amount of training, services, and resources available for the unemployed and those looking to change careers. Employment and Training can help you build a resume, apply for a job, set you up in a training program, help your business finance a job fair and more – all at no cost.
Madison County Employment and Training spokesman Tony Fuhrman talks about an opportunity for training in the bioscience industry.
Basic universal services like resume building, career interest tests and more are available at their Wood River office. They can also set individuals up with training in everything from commercial truck driving to a college undergraduate program. For more information head to the link below or call 618-296-4301.