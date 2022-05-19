The Madison County state’s attorney says two top former county employees are hitting the county with a flurry of freedom information requests, while running-up county legal fees with lawsuits tied to their dismissals.
Tom Haine gave a report to the county board Wednesday night, in which he said former information technology director Rob Dorman and a family member accounted for 48 FIOA requests, and former county administrator Doug Hulme filed 8 in six months’ time.
Haine said 8 of the 12 lawsuits filed by the men have been dismissed.
Haine said he doesn’t believe either Dorman or Hulme can be considered a “recurrent requester” under state FOIA guidelines, but he said Dorman may be close if you consider the family member’s total of requests along with his.
Haine told the board he will continue to monitor the situation.