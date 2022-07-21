The Madison County Board voted 21-4 Wednesday night to overrule board chair Kurt Prenzler’s call for a vote on a tax cap referendum being placed on the November ballot.
Instead, members nearly unanimously chose to have a committee study the PTELL (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law) pros and cons, then report back to the full board. That committee would hire an outside consultant group that specializes in Illinois property tax law limits.
Prenzler told The Big Z time is of the essence. He’s hopeful this new committee can get its work completed by the August board meeting. A decision would need to be made no later than that meeting in order to get a PTELL question on the November ballot, where he predicts more people will turn out.
Board member Mike Walters of Godfrey asked for the committee. He’s in favor of it taking necessary time to complete a study and for local taxing bodies that would be affected to give their input.
Walters would like the PTELL question placed on a Spring 2023 ballot.