Madison County may soon lower its food truck permit fees. The county board’s health department committee voted 4-1 Friday to drop the amount from $375 to $175.
The matter now goes to the county board’s finance committee for consideration on June 9th. Then the reduction could be finalized by the full board June 15th.
Health committee chair Mike Babcock said he believed lower food truck fees would foster economic growth in Madison County.
Committee member Terry Eaker said he was against reducing the fees, as he doesn’t feel food truck operators should pay less than established restaurants in the same categories.
During the May committee meeting, Alton city officials and the owner of the Flock food truck park asked the county to consider reducing the permit fees to attract more trucks.