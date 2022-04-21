Madison County government will soon have a new tool to be more efficient and save taxpayer money in the way it handles Freedom of Information Act requests.
The county board voted unanimously Wednesday night to buy public request management software for the county board office.
State’s attorney Tom Haine made the request, saying one office alone has received 7 FOIA requests from the same person over the past two weeks.
During resolution discussion, Haine made reference to Bethalto county board member Mike Babcock and Alton county board member Doc Holliday in describing how the software works.
No price tag was announced for the FOIA software during the meeting.
The Madison County Board also approved park and recreation grant money allocation, Wednesday night. The grants total a little more than a million dollars, spread out over 31 recipients.
For instance: Alton’s getting a little more than $101,000 - Bethalto $32.7 thousand - Wood River Township $26.5 thousand - and East Alton $23.3 thousand.
In other business, the Madison County Board voted 22 to 4 to implement the county’s “last best and final offer” to county highway members from Teamsters local 525. Union negotiators had rejected the offer in wage re-opener collective bargaining, but the board had the power to approve anyway. The contract with the union runs through the end of November 2023.
The county board also approved 11 appointments made by the board chair to nine boards or committees.