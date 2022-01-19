A majority of the Madison County Board went on record Wednesday night, approving a resolution that denounces vaccine mandates, mandatory testing, employment terminations and exclusions.
The vote was 20 to 7, with one member absent and one vacancy.
The decision came after the board, acting also as the county’s board of health, heard from three public speakers in support and three against.
Republican county board member Mick Madison of Bethalto tells The Big Z why he sponsored the resolution and is glad it passed.
Democrat Doc Holliday of Alton says he thinks the resolution’s passage sends the wrong message during a pandemic.
Prior to the meeting, there were more than a dozen demonstrators holding signs in front of the county administration building in Edwardsville, asking for a “Yes” vote.
Dennis from Alton was one of them.
Madison County state’s attorney Tom Haine told the board he considers the resolution to be non-binding, and has no enforcement mechanism.
Mick Madison said he’s under the impression that it does carry some weight, and hopes the matter can be clarified soon.