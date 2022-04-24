Madison County Community Development has 10 need-based scholarships available for higher-education this fall.
Each one is worth $2000.
Amy Lyerla is a community services planner overseeing the program.
The scholarships are called "Community Services Block Grant" scholarships.
To be eligible, students must meet block grant income guidelines, submit a letter of recommendation, and write a one-page essay describing themselves.
The deadline to apply is June 24.
Here's a website for more details:
https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php
You can also contact Amy Lyerla at allyerla@co.madison.il.us or 618-296-4382.