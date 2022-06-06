A summer history camp for kids will be held in late July, spearheaded by the Madison County State Historical Society. ‘A Week of Adventures’ will take 9-, 10- and 11-year-olds on a series of field trips to Madison County historical landmarks, where students will complete history-based learning activities.
Campers will visit the Lewis and Clark Museum and Confluence Tower in Hartford, the National Great Rivers Research Center in East Alton, the Lincoln-Douglas Debate site and an Underground Railroad tunnel in Alton, ending with a trip to the Phillips 66 Museum in Wood River.
A week of adventures will take place July 18th through the 21st. Campers will be dropped off each day at the Center for Educational Opportunities at 201 Staunton Road in Troy at 9 am where they will return at 3 pm. The cost of the History Camp is $100 per child which includes transportation, entry fees to sites, materials, and snacks. Students must bring their own sack lunch each day.
Registration is limited to 30 children. For more info or to register, call 618-830-1647 or head to their website.