This year’s Elijah P. Lovejoy memorial service and scholarship award recognition takes place on Sunday June 12th at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery.
Start time will be four pm. The public is invited to attend.
Six members of Alton High School’s graduating class of 2022 will be receiving scholarships from the Lovejoy Memorial.
Spokesman Ed Gray tells The Big Z it’s a continuation of a local tradition.
A $25,000 Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship is being awarded to Kamren Mason-El.
A $9,000 Original Three Scholarship goes to Sophia Kumagai.
And $3,000 academic achievement award scholarships were earned by Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin, and Isis Rounds.
Elijah P. Lovejoy was an abolitionist, editor, Presbyterian minister, and the first martyr of the American free press.