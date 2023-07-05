Although the start of school is still more than a month away, one local group will try to help students keep their skills up during the rest of the summer. The YWCA of Southwestern Illinois along with Scholars on the Rise is again offering a free community tutoring session each Thursday through August 10 at the YWCA in Alton.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z this is the 7th year for the service:
She says they have seen success in past years:
Class sizes are limited to no more than 10 students to maximize learning and will focus primarily on math and reading. The sessions run from 11am to 2pm each Thursday starting July 6 (tomorrow) through August 10. For more information, call the YWCA at 618-465-7774 or go to the link at www.altonywca.com