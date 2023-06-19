There’s a no-cost program available at the YWCA in Alton for teen girls on how to cope with life’s stresses and relationships. It’s called “Unboxed.”
The next session begins Tuesday night June 20 at 6 pm and runs each week through August 8th. It’s specifically for girls ages 16 through 18.
YWCA of Southwestern Illinois executive director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z clinical psychologist Samantha Smith tailors the program to that age group.
For more details on "Unboxed - Exploring Stress, Coping Skills, and Healthy Relationships" call: 618-465-7774 or email: info@ywcaswil.org .
To register a participant: https://rb.gy/3xbst