Kids from kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to take part in a soccer camp being offered later this month by Lewis and Clark Community College. The college has teamed up with Elite Fitness Training (EliteFT) for a Summer Soccer Camp to be held July 31-August 3.
L&C’s Women’s Soccer Head Coach Justin Bernaix tells The Big Z the camp will have something for players of various skill levels.
Older players, in third through eighth grades, will focus on a new soccer topic each day, such as dribbling, first touch and possession, street soccer, and finishing. The camp will run from 9-11each day at the Tim Rooney Stadium on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The registration fee is $135, and you can do so here: www.eliteft.com/lewis-clark-community-college-summer-camp
For more information, email info@eliteft.com