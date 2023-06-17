newborn baby.jpeg

Fans of the TV drama Yellowstone will get a laugh out of this bit of news. The popular 21st-century western appears to be impacting the baby name trends. Jack Myers at Social Security says two names are exploding on the baby name scene from 2022.

Social Security began compiling the baby names list back in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. The information is sought after, and the release typically generates a lot of extra visits to its website. Check out the list at www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames