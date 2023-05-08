In the last report of its kind, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the CDC is reporting that all counties in the state are at Low Community Level for COVID-19. For the seventh straight week, no counties were at high level this week. After May 11, the CDC has announced it will stop tracking and reporting COVID-19 cases at the community level.
IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra welcomed the news that the World Health Organization has declared an end to the global health emergency for COVID-19 that was in place since January 30, 2020.