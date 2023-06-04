The number of World War Two veterans in the Riverbend area continues to dwindle, and we lost another on May 25th.
Former Alton resident Clint Osborne died at age 99 on his family’s farm in Golden Eagle.
Osborne enlisted in the Army Air Corps and became a gunner on the B-29 Superfortress called “Devils Darlin.”
He completed twelve bombing missions over Japan.
According to his obituary, Osborne’s aircraft was badly damaged twice and the crew forced to ditch at sea. During one of those, he swam in the dark of the Pacific Ocean and rescued a fellow crew member.
Osborne was awarded the Air Medal and the Soldier’s Medal.
A memorial Mass will be held June 24 at 10am at St. Mary's Church in Brussels, followed by a veteran's honors ceremony and reception at the nearby American Legion Hall.