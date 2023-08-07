Construction on the solar array project planned for the former landfill on Alby Street is underway. The City of Alton has been in discussions with Ameresco for years, and work on the project can now be seen by passersby.
Andi Yancey, Alton’s Deputy Director of Community Development tells The Big Z it should be a quick process to get the facility operational.
The city owns the land, but according to the agreement reached in the closing months of the Walker administration, Ameresco’s responsibility is to design, develop, finance, construct, and operate the facility without direct funding from the city.