The City of Alton will have Fosterburg Road closed to thru-traffic between College Ave (IL 140) to Storey Lane for asphalt resurfacing. The work will begin around 8am on Thursday August 17 and continue through end of the work day on Wednesday, August 23, weather permitting.
Only local traffic will be allowed in the area while the work is taking place.
Drivers are advised to please be patient and use caution! DO NOT attempt to move or drive around traffic control; violators may be cited and prosecuted.