While the city council and mayor continue to negotiate new rules for selecting committee members in Wood River, the sides finally reached a compromise, sort of.
After tabling the mayor’s appointees to some committees for three meetings, the city council finally approved the last holdouts Monday night. But the work may not be over.
The majority of the council wants to limit the number of committees on which an individual can serve, as well as limit term lengths and limit committee seats held by city employees or family members. The most debate revolved around the city planning committee and Monday re-appointees Sheila Angel and Shelly Fitzgerald and new appointee Kristen Burns removed their names from consideration. Angel and Fitzgerald already serve on one committee, Burns is the city’s media consultant.
Two new appointees were accepted, David Watts and Steve Erlson, but the withdrawn candidates left two seats open on the 13-member committee. The council approved the selection of Watts and Erlson, but it remains unclear if the two vacant seats will be filled or if the committee will remain at 11 members.