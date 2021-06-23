Madison County sheriff to award scholarship

Local high school students Jasmine Finley and Bailey Isom were awarded 2021-22 Delta Theta Tau Sorority Inc. college scholarships by Anita Dawson, president of the local chapter, Kappa Omicron in Wood River. 

Finley, daughter of Dan Flask and Michelle Finley, is a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School. She will attend University of Illinois, majoring in nuclear pharmacy or biomedical engineering. 

Bailey Isom, a senior at Roxana High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, majoring in pre-med and biological sciences. She is the daughter of Michael and Brandy Isom. 

Delta Theta Tau Sorority Inc. is a national philanthropic women’s organization with chapters throughout the United States. In addition to the scholarship program, the local Kappa Omicron chapter volunteers hundreds of hours toward community needs. 

 

