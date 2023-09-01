Work on the new Wood River Recreation Center continues. The walls went up in January, and most of the roof over both the gymnasium and gymnastics rooms is on. There has been a slight delay as they wait on things like elevators and translucent panels for the roof.
Wood River Park & Recreation Director Jason Woody says the plan is to be open by the end of the year and are on schedule to do that. He tells The Big Z there seems to be interest building in the community among those looking to use the facility.
Once complete, the facility will contain a couple of basketball courts, elevated walking paths, pickleball and volleyball courts, and batting cages. There will also be a multi-purpose room that the city’s gymnastics program will utilize, locker rooms, restrooms, and office space.