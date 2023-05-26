The new recreation center in Wood River is moving toward completion later this year. The walls went up in January, and Wood River Park & Recreation Director Jason Woody tells The Big Z there is work happening daily at this point to finish up the shell of the building.
Once complete, the facility will contain a couple of basketball courts, elevated walking paths, pickleball and volleyball courts, and batting cages. There will also be a multi-purpose room that the city’s gymnastics program will utilize, locker rooms, restrooms, and office space.