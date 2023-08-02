The Wood River Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. According to information from the police, 16-year-old Andrea White was reported missing by her parents this (Wednesday) morning. She apparently left her Wood River residence on her own sometime after 4am.
Andrea has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and needs medication for her condition. She is reported to be wearing all black and has a black backpack with her. She may be in the Alton area. If you have seen Andrea or know her whereabouts, please call the Wood River Police Department or your local authorities. The Wood River Police Department number is 618-251-3113.