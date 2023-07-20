Central Park in Wood River will be the focus of city leaders on Tuesday at 11am, as a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am will officially open the new all-inclusive playground. It’s been about a two-year process from the announcement of the grant to where we are now, according to Wood River Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody.

Woody - A Long Process.mp3

He tells The Big Z the park has many features, some unique to this area.

Woody - Playground.mp3

Parts of the playground have been open since earlier this month. For more information about upgrades to Wood River parks and associated programs, go to www.wrparks.org