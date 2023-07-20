Central Park in Wood River will be the focus of city leaders on Tuesday at 11am, as a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am will officially open the new all-inclusive playground. It’s been about a two-year process from the announcement of the grant to where we are now, according to Wood River Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody.
He tells The Big Z the park has many features, some unique to this area.
Parts of the playground have been open since earlier this month. For more information about upgrades to Wood River parks and associated programs, go to www.wrparks.org