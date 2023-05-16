The Wood River Police Department 5K is coming up Saturday. The Wood River Police 5K and Fun Run/Walk will start at 1pm, with registration at noon. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells tells The Big Z this is a fundraiser for a future police memorial.
This is the 3rd race after a couple of years off due to the pandemic. Pre-registration is open online, or you can register the day of the race downtown on Ferguson Avenue. You can find out more by clicking here: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/71924
You can listen to the full interview with Chief Wells here: