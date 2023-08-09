Community policing will be on display later this week when Wood River closes a portion of Ferguson Avenue and the Wood River Public Library parking lot for a National Night Out event. National Night Out started in the 1980s as an opportunity for neighbors to turn their porch lights on and talk with law enforcement and first responders on ways to keep communities safer.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells tells The Big Z this is the second annual event in Wood River.
The Wood River Public Library is sponsoring the event, which will be held in front of the Library on Friday night from 6:00 – 7:30. There will be officers from multiple agencies on hand to challenge kids to a basketball game of COP, corn hole, Jenga, Connect 4, and more. There will also be inflatables, crafts, food, and an ice cream truck. This event is open to all families from any community.