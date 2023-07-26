The City of Wood River held a ribbon-cutting at Central Park on Tuesday at its new all-inclusive playground and challenge course. While Tuesday marked the official opening of the playground, parts of it actually opened earlier this month.
Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody tells The Big Z it’s been a several-years process to get to this point.
The playground features poured-in-place rubber surfacing, a fitness challenge course that includes artificial turf and a timing feature, as well as concrete sidewalks and borders. Central Park is located between East Alton Wood River High School and The Roundhouse.