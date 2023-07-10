Residents in Wood River didn’t have to go outside to see fireworks last week. Sparks flew during public comments as multiple speakers levied accusations of misogyny, women targeting, anti-employees and anti-business against councilmen Jeremy Plank, Bill Dettmers and Dr. David Ayres.
Resident Amy Davis was more personal questioning whether Plank had ties to an alleged white supremacy group through the involvement of his son:
Following the meeting, Plank responded to the claim:
Davis’ internet article showed no evidence of direct involvement by the councilman. Other speakers, in addition to Davis, called on the trio to resign:
All three told the Big Z they had no plans to resign but did respond to the comments:
Dr. David Ayres:
Bill Dettmers:
Jeremy Plank: