The Wood River City Council stumbled over the issue of occupancy permits for marijuana dispensaries at Tuesday’s meeting.
The confusion began when the council brought forward a resolution that no occupancy permit for any marijuana dispensary be granted until certification of a binding referendum of Wood River voters. As discussion began, Mayor Tom Stalcup said he was not comfortable with the wording of the resolution and requested input from council attorney Rene Butler. Butler said that there was no legal foundation for the council to prohibit the issuance of an occupancy permit in an approved use area without cause. Currently marijuana dispensaries are approved in the downtown business district.
With this ruling councilman Bill Dettmers pivoted and sought to amend the resolution to request that the planning commission, which initiates ordinances and changes to the zoning code, add the item to its June meeting. However, the deadline to add items to the agenda for the June planning commission meeting has passed. This led to a different amendment calling for a special meeting of the planning commission to take up the issue. Councilman Scott Tweedy questioned whether the council had the authority to schedule meetings of the planning commission, a question which Butler could not answer without research.
In the end, the council passed the amendment calling for the special called meeting of the planning commission to discuss the granting or disallowing of occupancy permits for marijuana dispensaries prior to a vote by residents on the referendum. That meeting is currently scheduled for June 15 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.