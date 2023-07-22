After hearing more than two hours of passionate testimony from numerous residents, the Wood River Planning Commission voted 7-1 Thursday to table a recommendation that would have given the city council the option to subdivide 10 acres of land in Belk Park.
City officials would like to sell the plot to a developer, and City Manager Steve Palen told the plan commission that one potential project could bring a multi-million-dollar wedding venue to the site. He also stressed that despite rumors, the city had no plans to donate the property and requests for proposals would be issued before any sale would take place.
A few speakers voiced support for the measure, but the overwhelming majority opposed the plan, stating their desire to maintain the park’s green space as well as remain true to the wishes of Robert E. Lee Belk who donated the 234 acres of farmland to the city more than 70 years ago, with the caveat that it be used as a public park and for recreation.
Commissioner David Watts made the motion to table the recommendation.
There was also a question as to whether the city had the legal authority to sell the land at all, based on the restrictions in the Belk will.
The city council could take up the item at its next meeting August 7 without a recommendation from the commission, but it’s more likely that no action will be taken on the measure prior to next meeting of the plan commission on August 17.