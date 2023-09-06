Police in Troy, Illinois, are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Tuesday. A woman was discovered Tuesday morning, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and first aid attempts were unsuccessful. An alleged suspect is in custody in connection with the case.
The fatal shooting took place in a townhouse apartment in the 2100 block of Tramore and when police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a male subject who turned himself in to authorities. The names of those involved have not yet been released.